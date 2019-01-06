Portsmouth boss reveals repeated efforts to land Millwall midfielder

Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed he's made multiple attempts to sign Ben Thompson permanently.

But the ball is now in Millwall's court over the midfielder's future, with Thompson expected to be recalled by his parent club.

Ben Thompson celebrates the Norwich win. Picture: Joe Pepler

That request had not yet been made in the aftermath of the 23-year-old's anticipated farewell appearance at Norwich on Saturday.

Millwall boss Neil Harris had indicated he will recall the player, however, before considering the way forward.

Jackett said: ‘There’s nothing yet with Ben.

‘They (the loanees) get into the window now where people can get recalled - January 6 - 20.

‘He’s in that period so we’ll see what happens with all of the loans.

‘He’s done very well and been a key player for us in the first half of the season. He’s been excellent.

‘With Ben in particular we are very thankful for Millwall loaning him to us.

‘We respect that and it’s totally their call.

‘To be fair, I asked before the last loan window (if he was available permanently).

‘I’ve asked at different times. The answer’s been no and we’ve been asking all the way along.

‘The answer’s always been no to permanent but a possibility of a loan, which has happened.’