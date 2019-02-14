Have your say

Pompey are confident they’re taking the right course of action over Jack Whatmough’s latest injury.

The defender is set to go under the knife in a week’s time after his latest knee setback against Doncaster.

Pompey defender Jack Whatmough

The focus for the surgery will be Whatmough’s articular cartilage, with a microfracture procedure earmarked.

That’s after the club’s medical staff undertook extensive due diligence to ensure the Gosport lad is on the right path.

Whatmough will go through the third major knee op of his career, after previous injuries in 2015 and 2017.

Boss Kenny Jackett feels it’s been imperative to be confident the op is the right one for the 22-year-old.

And that has led to the club speaking to a number of specialists to have a conviction that’s the case.

Jackett said: ‘We’ve consulted enough experts to make the right call on what will inevitably be an operation.

‘But it’s the right operation and the right procedure which is where it is.

‘It’s a very troublesome articular cartilage.

‘So I think he’ll have the operation in another week.

‘I think medically we’ve consulted every expert we need to and we’ve made sure we’re open-minded.

‘As ever, we’re doing everything we can do get the right operation and the right diagnosis for him.’

Whatmough has been up and about since hobbling off in the first half at Fratton Park 13 days ago.

The man who’s been a key part of Jackett’s side this term has been present at the Pompey training ground, after stating a determination to make a full recovery from the setback.

Jackett added: ‘He’s around. He’s was around yesterday and he’s been at the club the last few days.

‘He’s here and around - and will continue to be so.’