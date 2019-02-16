Have your say

Pompey will make a decision on whether Dion Donohue will be given a contract extension at the end of the season.

The Welsh midfielder’s two-year deal expires in June, after signing from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee in August 2017.

Donohue has endured a frustrating season during Pompey’s League One promotion charge.

He’s been dogged by various injuries, as well as glandular fever, and restricted to just 11 appearances.

Donohue is currently on the treatment table with a swollen ankle and will miss the trip to Southend on Saturday.

The Blues hold the club option of keeping the 25-year-old at Fratton Park for a further 12 months.

And Kenny Jackett will decide whether to take that up at the campaign’s end.

The Pompey boss said: ‘We will make the decision at the end of the season.

‘There’s no panic at the minute.

‘We will take everything into account. This season has been a frustrating one for Dion because he’s shown glimpses of good potential.

‘But through one reason or another, or one injury or another, he’s not been able to string a consistent period together.’

Gareth Evans and Nathan Thompson’s current deals also expire in June.

Pompey are in discussions to keep the the pair at Fratton Park.