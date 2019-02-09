Have your say

Omar Bogle limped out of Pompey’s clash at Plymouth with cramp.

The striker was substituted in the 67th minute for Oli Hawkins at Home Park.

Omar Bogle. Picture: Joe Pepler

That came moments after the Cardiff loanee missed a decent one-v-one opportunity to double the Blues’ advantage after Ben Close opened the scoring in the 56th minute.

Graham Carey’s equaliser on 70 minutes meant Kenny Jackett’s side’s winless streak stretched to five league games.

The Pompey boss revealed Bogle was forced off after picking up cramp in his legs.

He said: ‘Omar just had cramp in his calves.

‘It had been an effective performance from him as well.

‘He just got through when he was one-v-one and the keeper smothered it.’