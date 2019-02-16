Portsmouth boss states starting preference for Burgess as he heads into prime

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has underlined his faith in Christian Burgess to deliver through Pompey’s run-in.

The Blues boss has told Burgess a place in his starting XI is his as they aim to deliver Championship football.

Christian Burgess has been backed by Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 27-year-old’s form has been in focus in the wake of Jack Whatmough’s season-ending knee injury.

Burgess made a mistake which led to a goal moments after replacing Whatmough against Doncaster.

That led to a criticism from a section of support, followed by a groundswell of backing for the League Two title winner.

Jackett sees Anton Walkes, Tom Naylor and Oli Hawkins as defensive options for Burgess’ position.

But the Pompey boss stated his preference for Burgess and belief he has the support of the Fratton faithful.

He said: ‘Myself personally, I have every confidence in Clarke and Burgess being good enough.

‘The fans have been good with him as well, and quite rightly so with his performances.

‘He came for £150,000 from Peterborough, and since joining they’ve been good performances.

‘The crowd are more with him than against him, and that’s the case now.

‘From Christian’s point of view, he knows he can do it – put it that way.

‘If he has a bad spell or a bad game, he knows he can turn it around and play well to get the supporters on his side.

‘I was pleased with him at Plymouth. It was a good performance.

‘The position is his. The shirt is his at the moment and I have every confidence in him being able to do it.’

Burgess underlined his capabilities with an impressive outing in the 1-1 draw at Plymouth last weekend.

That’s been the case for the vast majority of the 146 appearances he’s made since he arrived at Fratton Park in 2015.

The former Middlesbrough man has long been viewed as a player who offers silk as well as steel, when it comes to his ball-playing abilities from the back

But Jackett believes he is developing physically as he heads into his prime.

He added: ‘You need both. You do need both to be a good player.

‘It was a strong performance from Christian at Plymouth.

‘He’s coming into his best years. He’s 27 now and for a centre-back he’s coming into his best years when you can pull it together. I’ve told him that.

‘He’s got enough experience, he’s a fit lad and he has the size.

‘I would suggest between 27 and 34 are your best years as a centre-back.

‘There’s no reason he can’t keep improving and work towards his peak somewhere now.

‘That’s where it is. You know how to use your body.

‘He might now get any taller but you will get physically stronger as you get older.’