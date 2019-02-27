Kenny Jackett is confident the absent Fratton faithful will re-emerge to accompany Pompey’s march to Wembley.

Large numbers of Blues followers are continuing to boycott the controversial Checkatrade Trophy, irrespective of Pompey progress.

Pompey celebrate booking their date with Wembley following last night's 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy success at Bury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Since its inception in 2016, the revamped tournament has been viewed with suspicion and failed to attract support across the country.

The introduction of under-21 sides has been viewed by many as a precursor to Premier League B teams entering the Football League.

As a consequence, Pompey have led the protests against the competition formerly known as the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

Now Jackett’s men have reached the final, after overcoming Bury 3-0 in last night’s semi-final clash.

And the Blues boss is hoping supporters can return to back his side at Wembley.

He said: ‘I think the latter stages build up in interest.

‘We’ve had some tricky away ties, and Bury was one of them, but if we had been at home in this stage of the competition I do think we would have got a good attendance.

‘As it gets closer, the interest level builds up, it's quite natural.

‘In the early rounds it looks a long way away, yesterday was our seventh game this season in this competition.

‘Having said that, we are there now, we don’t want to go and make the numbers up, we want to go there and try to win if we can.

‘I do hope there will now be more interest among fans, we haven’t been to Wembley for a number of years and I’m sure we will generate a lot of interest.

‘Hopefully for our season it can also spur us on and give confidence.’

Jackett has already tasted Johnstone’s Paint Trophy success in his career.

He oversaw Swansea’s 2-1 success over Carlisle at the Millennium Stadium in April 2006.

Pompey now meet the winners of Bristol Rovers and Sunderland on March 31.

And it’s an occasion lower division footballers savour.

He added: ‘Wembley appearances for lads in the lower divisions don’t come too often, you have to enjoy it.

‘It has been an aim for us throughout the competition, whether we have played first-team players or blooded some youngsters.

‘I think the early rounds are maybe about other things, giving people game time, having a look at different combinations and the right time blooding the odd youngster or two, which might not help me this season but will certainly help the club in years to come.

‘It was a great day winning the trophy with Swansea, with goals from (Lee) Trundle and (Ade) Akinfenwa getting us the victory on that particular day.

‘It was excellent. When you get there on the day, you want to win. It’s a terrific occasion – and all the sweeter when you are successful.’