Portsmouth boss to consider letting midfielder depart

Kenny Jackett will consider letting one of his midfielders leave Pompey.

The Blues boss will weigh up his squad options after this weekend’s trip to Doncaster before deciding if a player can leave.

Danny Rose and Adam May were both left out of the squad for Saturday’s 4-1 win over Oxford.

May has not played a minute of senior football this term, with Rose having to settle for a 24-minute run-out at Blackpool to date.

Jackett has six players who can be used centrally with Anton Walkes and Nathan Thompson versatile options.

He said: ‘We'll see. At the moment we're trying to build.

‘If you are consistently out of the 18 it's pretty tough, though.

‘There's a couple of weeks in terms of the window. Maybe we'll assess that after Doncaster because it'll be our first spell of five games in 15 days.

‘That will test your squad no matter who you are. So I'll have a better idea then.’

Jackett warned Pompey can’t afford to let players leave on loan or permanently and leave the squad short.

He added: ‘It's only August now, but by September or October you don't know.

‘ It's very hard to plan as a manager to get as strong a squad as you can.

‘Hopefully it will cover all eventualities, but the thing about League One is there's many eventualities.

‘Squad depth is an obvious thing. The better your squad depth the more chance you have of winning games. We'll need to be very lucky with injuries when winter sets in, because things happen.’