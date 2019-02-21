Nathan Thompson's return was frustratingly fleeting.

Yet Kenny Jackett is unconcerned over the latest in a succession of injuries to deprive the Blues of their uncompromising right-back.

Nathan Thompson has been an impressive performer for Pompey this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Thompson was back in first-team action earlier this month having torn the hamstring in his left leg at Gillingham on Boxing Day.

It was an absence of nine games, a period coinciding with the Blues unable to register a clean sheet from league fixtures.

Thompson had previously damaged his knee during the opening match of the season against Luton, sustaining the problem in the second half.

Last season, separate issues relating to his foot and head saw him ruled out on occasions, yet still the former Swindon defender made 40 appearances.

Now Jackett is eyeing a fortnight’s comeback for a player who damaged his knee in training during the build up to Southend.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Nathan just felt his knee in training and went over last Thursday, I don’t think it’s an overload situation.

‘It’s frustrating, but he’s out for another week or two, which we have to accept.

‘You do miss players and we like to be a settled side, however as one door closes there is an opportunity for someone else.

‘Maybe injuries (to Thompson) are a concern, you are always looking to try to get the most out of every player – and availability is a big thing.

‘But the number of games he has played in the last two seasons has been pretty good, so credit to him for his professionalism. The season isn’t finished yet, either.

‘It’s not the same injury, there have been different things so far this season.

‘There’s a lot of experience at 28 and, similarly, when somebody of 21 or 22 comes in as a replacement, it’s a good chance to take that opportunity, work hard to develop and keep improving.’

Thompson was Kenny Jackett’s first signing in June 2017 and has so far massed 63 outings for the Blues.

Yet he missed the opening five matches of his maiden Fratton Park campaign after injuring his foot during a first training session.

Regardless, Swindon’s former skipper has gone on to establish himself as a firm favourite among supporters with his tough tackling and defensive know-how.

Thompson is out of contract at the season’s end, with talks having already commenced on a fresh agreement.