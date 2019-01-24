Kenny Jackett has conceded Pompey are missing Oli Hawkins.

And he has challenged his side to adapt their game during the ongoing absence of the towering centre-forward.

Hawkins has been sidelined for the last five matches with a troublesome calf problem.

It has coincided with successive League One defeats – and a worrying dip in Blues form.

The seven-goal striker’s all-round game has been pivotal in establishing an effective playing style during the promotion push.

Jackett has prioritised the strengthening of striking options during the final week of the January transfer window.

In the meantime, his team must learn to cope without Hawkins, who is pencilled in for a comeback against Doncaster (February 2).

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Oli brings a lot and, in terms of the goal-scoring of Ronan Curtis, Gareth Evans and Jamal Lowe in particular, he is a big contributor to those as well.

‘He’s got a decent amount of goals himself. If he was prolific as a goalscorer then we really would be talking about a player – and that may come in the future.

‘He’s 26-years-old, which would suggest as a centre-forward his best years are coming up just now. Probably between 26 and 32 are the prime time.

‘Outside the club I don’t think he is underestimated, rival managers talk about him a lot, those in League One and League Two are very appreciative.

‘Do people from the Championship have their eyes on him? That’s the next standard, hopefully with us.

‘There are not many strikers around like him. In terms of coming out of non-league and then coming here, he has made good strides in his 18 months, helping us get a good amount of points.

‘Oli should draw confidence out of what he’s done so far and keep working to improve. He has the attitude to do that.’

Jackett opted for Brett Pitman to serve as the lone striker in the 1-0 defeat to Blackpool.

Last weekend, Jamal Lowe, then David Wheeler and finally substitute Pitman were handed the responsibility in the 2-1 loss at Oxford United.

Clearly the Blues have been missing Hawkins as their attacking focal point.

But Jackett believes his team must demonstrate crucial flexibility.

He added: ‘Without Oli in the team it is slightly different – and you do have to adapt.

‘We have to adapt without Ben Thompson and have had to adapt without Nathan Thompson for different reasons, they are very different players.

‘Anton Walkes has done well but Nathan is a big personality in that group as well and a good player.

‘Adapting happens during the course of the season. Maybe Nathan’s experience and know-how, Ben Thompson’s all-round game and creativity from midfield and perhaps the hold-up play of Oli Hawkins.

‘It does change the dynamic slightly, you go from one-goal wins to one-goal defeats, it’s close.’