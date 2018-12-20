Portsmouth boss weighs up Curtis role for Sunderland visit

Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett is mulling over how to best utilise Ronan Curtis’ threat against Sunderland.

The Blues boss used the Republic of Ireland international in a central attacking role following a switch to a 3-5-2 formation last Saturday.

Ronan Curtis played further forward at Barnsley. Picture: Joe Pepler

That saw Curtis move closer to striker Oli Hawkins as his side gained a decent point against their promotion rivals.

The debate is whether Jackett now returns to a 4-2-3-1 formation as the Black Cats arrive at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Jackett can see the benefit of Curtis playing further forward where he feels he’s a danger.

He said: ‘Ronan got into very good positions (against Barnsley) and was almost one side-step or move from being in goalscoring positions.

‘When he goes up front, that’s where Ronan is.

‘He looks like he is a major threat because his attitude and athleticism stands out.

‘You're just waiting for that ball to break for him or him pushing to the side of the defender so he can pull the trigger.

‘There are many times he’s been like that and was like that all of the way through against Barnsley – as was Jamal Lowe in certain situations.

‘Sometimes there haven’t been enough players around Hawkins.

‘We have a degree of tactical flexibility because there are times when you need some pace on the break.’

Curtis did pick up a third yellow card of the season for simulation on Saturday, which Jackett felt was unfair on the summer arrival from Derry City.

He added: ‘I thought it was harsh, very harsh.

‘Keeping your feet on days like last Saturday was difficult and for that to be an out-and-out booking for simulation looked a harsh one.’