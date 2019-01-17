Portsmouth boss weighs up keeper recruit as triallist departs

Dimitar Evtimov will not be joining Pompey.

But Kenny Jackett is still considering a move for another goalkeeper, after the triallist departed following a stint training with the Blues.

Dimitar Evtimov is training with Pompey. Tim Goode/PA Wire.

With Luke McGee sidelined with a hand injury, Alex Bass is the only cover for Craig MacGillivray.

That’s a situation Jackett will consider remedying.

Jackett said: ‘We had a look at him but Evtimov has an offer from another club.

‘So he’s going elsewhere, but we did have a look at him.

‘We’ll see (if Pompey will look for another keeper). We have Alex Bass, who’s a keeper we have a lot of time for.

‘The Luke McGee situation is unclear, but if there is someone of a certain standard (available) it is an area we could look to cover.’