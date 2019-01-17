Portsmouth boss weighs up keeper recruit as triallist departs

Dimitar Evtimov will not be joining Pompey.
But Kenny Jackett is still considering a move for another goalkeeper, after the triallist departed following a stint training with the Blues.
With Luke McGee sidelined with a hand injury, Alex Bass is the only cover for Craig MacGillivray.
That’s a situation Jackett will consider remedying.
Jackett said: ‘We had a look at him but Evtimov has an offer from another club.
‘So he’s going elsewhere, but we did have a look at him.
‘We’ll see (if Pompey will look for another keeper). We have Alex Bass, who’s a keeper we have a lot of time for.
‘The Luke McGee situation is unclear, but if there is someone of a certain standard (available) it is an area we could look to cover.’