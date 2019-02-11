Portsmouth boss weighs up rest for flagging attacking duo Lowe and Curtis

Kenny Jackett is considering a break for Pompey’s flagging attacking stars.

The Blues boss feels fatigue could be playing a part in the form of Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis.

Both men have been finding it hard to reach the flying levels they’ve soared to this term, through a recent downturn in results for their side.

Pompey are now winless in five league games and haven’t picked up a League One maximum since defeating AFC Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.

The draw at Plymouth was the 43rd match in a season which could hit 60 games if Jackett’s men reach the Checkatrade Trophy final.

The Blues boss knows it may be tough for Lowe and Curtis to maintain their level of impact through that run.

He said: ‘We always felt they may need a rest at some stage across the second half of the season.

‘Also, you never know what could happen. Look at the Jack Whatmough situation.

‘It’s all okay and all of a sudden you get an injury.

‘In those circumstances we don’t want the club to suffer, because we have so much to play for. That’s a big thing.

‘When you do you squad planning you can never tell when an injury can come around or maybe a personal problem. That’s why you have to try to be ready. A fully fit and fresh Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis? Yes, definitely.

‘Should that not be the case you need to have players in the building already, because we can’t bring players in.’

Viv Solomon-Otabor is waiting for his first Pompey minutes along with Lloyd Isgrove, who missed out on Saturday through injury.

James Vaughan was an unused sub at Home Park with Andy Cannon, Omar Bogle and Bryn Morris the other January arrivals.

Jackett feels having options is sending a warning to the likes of Lowe and Curtis.

He added: ‘The other part of it as well, is the high quality of those two’s performances this season may have been because they had Andre Green and David Wheeler behind them. Sometimes you shouldn’t underestimate that.

‘When you see an established players and good players in training it does keep you on your toes. Maybe subconsciously it can bring out the best in you.

‘People may ask why you bring in players and don’t necessarily use them. You don’t necessarily know that when you do it. But I feel it’s a strength of a good club - and can be a key difference.

‘We want to be as strong as possible through February, March, April and May.’