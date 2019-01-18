Portsmouth boss won’t sign forward player just for sake of QPR FA Cup tie 

Kenny Jackett won’t make a signing just for the sake of Pompey’s FA Cup tie against QPR.

That’s the verdict of News sports writer Jordan Cross, who believes the Blues boss will be happy to work with his current squad unless it strengths it for the rest of the season.

Portsmouth Manager Kenny Jackett during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at Highbury Stadium on December 29th 2018 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep)

Jackett was delivered a blow after Andre Green was recalled from his loan spell by Aston Villa on Thursday.

To make matters worse, Jamal Lowe will be suspended for the visit of Steve McClaren’s side, while David Wheeler is not allowed to feature against his parent club.

And recent-signing Andy Cannon is cup-tied having already featured for Rochdale in the competition.

Meanwhile, it’s unlikely Oli Hawkins will be recovered from his calf injury.

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross reckons the Blues boss won’t sign another player just to remedy problems for one game.

And he predicts Dion Donohue will play in a more advanced role against the Championship outfit.

Cross said: ‘It’s been a talking point on the sports desk, but how do you approach the QPR game now?

‘Pompey are all of sudden looking light with Andre Green going back.

‘David Wheeler can’t play in the game and Jamal Lowe is suspended for it.

‘Luckily Pompey have got Bryn Morris. He’s cup-tied for the Checkatrade but not the FA Cup.

‘It’s further forward where the question marks are.

‘There’s no sign of Oli Hawkins coming back, but it’s in the area in behind where concerns are raised.

‘How do you approach it? Ronan Curtis can play, Gareth Evans obviously has been successful there.

‘You could shift Ronan Curtis to the right and maybe look at someone like Dion Donohue full the role.

‘Louis Dennis has been Mr Checkatrade and surely comes into Jackett’s thoughts for that game.

‘They manager possibly hinted at playing Dion Donohue further forward and that’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

‘For the FA Cup, which is very exciting and development, all of a sudden there’s a question mark.

‘The manager has insisted you can't bring in players for one game.

‘You can’t bring in a signing just to remedy an issue for what is a big money spinner.

‘He’s too organised and concerned with the bigger picture.’

Watch the rest of Pompey Talk on the video above.