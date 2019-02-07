Portsmouth boxer out to stun sporting world against Irish ace in Belfast

Have your say

GARRY NEALE is out to deliver one of the biggest sporting shocks Portsmouth has ever seen.

The Leigh Park lightweight is out to stun the boxing world when he takes on Irish star James Tennyson in Belfast on Saturday night.

Neale is going in as a massive underdog against the huge knockout artist in their 10-round clash.

There are big hopes for Tennyson, who has ended 18 of his 22 victories early.

The 25-year-old lost in his bid to win a world title last time out against big American hope Tevin Farmer in Boston.

Now the hotly-touted prospect moves up to lightweight where Neale stands in his way.

And the huge underdog has promised he won't be overawed by the occasion at the Ulster Hall.

Neale said: 'I'm excited about the opportunity and to be able to go out and give it my best.

'I'm not nervous. My only nerves are making the weight.

'It would be really unprofessional to be nowhere near, but I know I'll definitely make the weight so it's just excitement I'm feeling really.

'This can really open doors for me.

'I've got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

'I know I'm going to be learning so much from fighting a lad at his level.

'A win would be huge for everyone - huge.

'I perform better away from home where there is less pressure.

'I just have to do what I need to do to win.

'The crowd will be hostile but that's all part of the excitement.

'But I've also heard the Irish crowd are really respectful and massive boxing lovers. I'm looking forward to experiencing that.

'I want to do the best I can in the hope I can win and pull off a massive, massive upset.'

Neale spoke of his pride at representing his home on the big stage and fighting at a venue where the likes of Barry McGuigan and Carl Frampton made their names

He added: 'It's brilliant to represent Portsmouth on that stage.

'It's not only Portsmouth but Leigh Park as well.

'Leigh Park has such a good reputation for boxing.

'It will be good to put a stamp on it with my own name.

'It would be brilliant if people could talk about what Garry Neale achieved as well.'