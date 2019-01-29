Have your say

Pompey have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for ‘failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion’ against QPR.

A 21-player skirmish broke out during the 1-1 FA Cup fourth-round draw at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Challenges involving Blues winger Ronan Curtis and Rangers’ Josh Scowen sparked the scuffle near the technical area.

Curtis and team-mate Lee Brown were shown yellow cards, as well as the Hoops’ Joel Lynch.

Both Kenny Jackett’s side and QPR have subsequently been charged for their involvement in the incident.

The two clubs have under 6pm on Friday, February 1 to appeal.

A melee broke out between Pompey and QPR. Picture: Joe Pepler

On Twitter, an FA statement said: ‘Portsmouth and Queen’s Park Rangers have been charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 76th minute of their Emirates FA Cup match on 26 January 2019.

‘Both clubs have until 18:00 on 1 February 2019 to respond to the charge.’

Pompey boss Jackett felt the fracas was nothing but ‘hot air.’