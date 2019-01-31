Have your say

Pompey are eyeing James Vaughan and Ellis Harrison as they seek to pull off a dramatic deadline-day swoop.

Kenny Jackett is in the market for another attacking addition to his promotion-chasing squad.

And both Vaughan and Harrison are on the list as he attempts to secure a deal before today’s 11pm deadline.

Financially, Pompey would be unable to recruit both, yet the pair occupy a shortlist the Blues are working through today.

Striker Vaughan has made 19 Championship appearances for Wigan this season, scoring twice, and is available.

The 30-year-old has also played for Everton, Derby, Birmingham Sunderland and Huddersfield.

Centre-forward Harrison was a former Pompey target before his £750,000 summer switch to Ipswich.

The 25-year-old has scored once in 14 appearances for the struggling Tractor Boys.

Pompey are seeking loan deals as the day shapes up for an intriguing finale.