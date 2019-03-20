Portsmouth Checkatrade Trophy final opponents Sunderland suffer Will Grigg injury scare

Have your say

Sunderland have suffered an injury scare over Will Grigg ahead of their Wembley date with Pompey.

The prolific striker has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus.

According to ChronicleLive, the 27-year-old has returned to Sunderland for treatment, although details of his injury are not yet known.

Grigg has netted three times in 10 matches following his January transfer window switch from Wigan.

That haul includes grabbing the winner in last weekend’s 2-1 triumph over Walsall, maintaining their League One placing of third.

The Black Cats have a number of attacking concerns in the build-up to the March 31 Checkatrade Trophy final clash with Pompey.

Duncan Watmore has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, while former Pompey loanee Chris Maguire is recovering from a broken leg.

In addition, striker Kaz Sterling, a loan signing from Spurs, is cup-tied.