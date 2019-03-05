Portsmouth chief Mark Catlin insists Fratton Park strategic plan in place

Mark Catlin insists Pompey possess a ‘strategic plan’ for Fratton Park’s refurbishment.

But the Blues’ chief executive remains tight-lipped on details of renovation work scheduled from this summer.

Work is currently being carried out at Fratton Park to replace the South stand's roof. Picture : Habibur Rahman

This week has seen work commence on replacing the roof of the South Stand, in addition to improving cladding at the back of the structure.

The project is costing a ‘heavy’ six-figure sum and is expected to span between four-to-five months.

Catlin is adamant other Fratton Park work is also in the pipeline, beginning this summer.

But he has ruled out making grandiose promises which may mislead supporters.

Catlin said: ‘We have been very consistent with the message of judging us on our actions, not our words.

‘People will know when a project is happening when we come out and talk about it – with the South Stand a case in point.

‘After that work, the South Stand may or may not be the priority. But I want fans to be assured that we do have a strategic plan moving forward in regards of work required at Fratton Park.

‘We know where we are, but there are so many elements at the moment in regards of planning and making sure we take the right options for the long-term sustainability of the football club.

‘We won’t be rushed – and definitely won’t be rushed into setting dates or timescales of when those works take place.

‘In all cases, there are works planned in the summer, but we won’t divulge them until we are 100 per cent confident the works are all good to go.

‘When you are talking about building, maintenance or improvement work, so much of that is outside of our control through various regulation and planning laws.

‘So we have to be careful we don’t promise X project – and can only deliver on Y.’