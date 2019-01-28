Have your say

Pompey are closing in on a swoop for striker Omar Bogle.

The Cardiff City front man is currently on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship.

He has made 16 appearances for the Brum, scoring once, but hasn’t featured since their goalless draw against Brentford on December 29.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett has been keen to add to his attacking options with Joe Mason (Wolves), Andre Green (Aston Villa) and David Wheeler (QPR) all returning their parent clubs after spending the first half of the season on loan at Fratton Park.

An injury to Oli Hawkins has also left him short in the forward department – and it appears the former Grimsby and Wigan man could be the next to arrive at Fratton Park this month, following the captures of Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris.

Speaking to The News today ahead of Pompey top-of-the-table clash with Luton, assistant manager Joe Galen said: ‘We’re hopeful of getting some players in before Thursday.

‘We’re not quite (close) but hopefully there’ll be something within the next 24 hours.’

Bogle moved to Cardiff in the summer of 2017, signing for £1m.

However, he’s only played 12 times for the Bluebirds.

