Pompey are closing in on Ryan Yates.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Nottingham Forest midfielder is poised to move to Fratton Park on loan.

Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates. Picture: Dave Howarth/ PA

And the report suggests there will be the option of the Blues making his switch permanent at the end of the season.

The News reported last week that Yates is a serious target for Kenny Jackett in the January transfer window.

That’s despite the Pompey boss insisting he had made no enquiry for the 21-year-old on two separate occasions.

Forest boss Aitor Karanka confirmed the Blues had made an approach for Yates, though.

The former Shrewsbury loanee has been well out of favour at the City Ground during their Championship play-off push this campaign.

He’s made just a solitary appearance, coming in the Carabao Cup first round against Bury in August.

Yates spent the second half of last season at Scunthorpe, featuring in both legs of their League One play-off semi-final defeat to Rotherham.

He also worked with Pompey first-team coach Jake Wigley at Forest’s under-23s.