Have your say

James Vaughan has completed his deadline-day switch to Pompey.

As revealed by The News, the striker moves to Fratton Park from Wigan on loan for the remainder of the season after training with the Blues today.

Vaughan slipped down the pecking order at the DW Stadium following the arrival of Leon Clarke from Sheffield United.

The ex-Everton and Crystal Palace forward scored three goals in 20 appearances for Paul Cook’s side this season, although only six were starts.

Now he arrives at Fratton Park to bolster Kenny Jackett’s attacking options.

Vaughan, who still remains the Premier League’s youngest scorer, has also represented the likes of Leicester, Derby and Huddersfield during his career.

The 30-year-old becomes the Blues’ fifth signing of the January transfer window.

He follows Andy Cannon (Rochdale), Bryn Morris (Shrewsbury), Omar Bogle (Cardiff) and Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley) through the door.