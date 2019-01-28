Have your say

Pompey have signed Omar Bogle on loan until the season’s end.

The Cardiff striker was today at the Blues’ training group to tie up a deal – and finally end Kenny Jackett’s search for more firepower.

The 25-year-old’s switch is subject to international clearance.

It means his availability for tomorrow evening’s top-of-the-table clash at Luton is still to be clarified.

Bogle spent the first half of the season on loan at Birmingham City, scoring once in 16 appearances, although just four of those were starts.

He has also represented Solihull Moors, Grimsby, Wigan and Peterborough.