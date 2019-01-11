Portsmouth could land Shrewsbury’s Morris AND Millwall’s Thompson

Bryn Morris is the man Pompey want to replace Ben Thompson.

But the door would still be open for Thompson to return to Fratton Park - even if a deal is a agreed for the Shrewsbury man.

Pompey target Bryn Morris

Kenny Jackett is keen on Morris, who has impressed in a stay on loan at Wycombe this term from his parent club.

The Blues don’t expect a deal to be completed imminently for the England under-20 man, however.

Pompey see Morris as the man to fill the void created by Millwall recalling Thompson this week.

Jackett has been forced to action plans to find a replacement for the 23-year-old, who produced outstanding form over the first half of the campaign.

But the Blues are prepared to make another moved for Thompson, if Lions boss Neil Harris decides to make him available after his replacement arrives.