Peterborough attracted Pompey’s biggest crowd in Checkatrade Trophy existence.

Supporters are clearly drifting back to the much-maligned competition as Wembley tantalisingly looms.

David Wheeler scores the winner against Peterborough at a sparse Fratton Park in the Checkatrade Trophy. Picture: Joe Pepler

Tuesday night’s 1-0 triumph booked a place in the semi-finals against opposition still to be determined.

Interestingly, an attendance of 3,313 witnessed the encounter on a bitterly cold south-coast evening.

Among that tally were 121 Peterborough followers, demonstrating the increased level of home support in the competition.

That represents the largest crowd Pompey have played in front of during their 13 fixtures since the Checkatrade Trophy was unveiled for the 2016-17 campaign.

Pompey have led resistance to the much-maligned competition since its creation following a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy revamp.

Concerned over the introduction of under-21 teams being a precursor for B teams and suchlike forcing their way into the Football League, fans across the country have boycotted the tournament.

The Blues - and chief executive Mark Catlin – have been highly vocal about the Checkatrade Trophy on a consistent basis, reflected by the low size of home attendances.

It was November 2016 when the visit of Bristol Rovers saw 1,200 present – the smallest Fratton Park attendance in post-war history.

Yet, this season, all four home games have been in excess of 2,000, with the most recent three breaking the 3,000 barrier.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Spurs Under-21s (3,138) and Arsenal Under-21s (3,109) proved a popular draw in November and December, respectively.

Yet neither attracted more than 188 in terms of those travelling supporters located at the far right of the South stand.

Up until this season, Fratton Park had never seen more than 1,780 attend a Checkatrade Trophy match. That arrived against Northampton in December 2017, albeit on a Saturday.

This term, however, September’s visit of Gillingham was watched by 2,011, of which 69 were away supporters.

Meanwhile, the previous round’s trip to a strong Southend side earlier this month saw 1,649 present, including 189 Pompey followers.

It can be argued Tuesday night’s earlier kick-off time of 7pm – initially requested by Peterborough – allowed more youngsters to attend.

Still, the encounter provided Pompey’s highest attendance in the Checkatrade Trophy.

And surely that will continue to rise with one final match ahead before potentially running out at Wembley.