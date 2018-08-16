Portsmouth defender happy to win ugly

Matt Clarke revealed Pompey are happy to carry on winning ugly.

The Pompey defender believes his team have to maintain their resolute start to the season as they entertain Oxford United at Fratton Park on Saturday (3pm).

Pompey defender Matt Clarke. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s men have not found their feet on the front foot this term but Clarke feels the priority still is being hard to beat.

Clarke said: ‘At the moment things aren’t quite clicking offensively. That comes from the defenders as well because we start attacks.

‘If things aren’t clicking as a team we need to dig in.

‘I think we showed on the opening day we’re willing to put our head in where it hurts, make tackles, clearances and do the ugly side of the game.

‘I think it’s one of those where you can sometimes see the game isn’t going to be nice and you aren’t going to be able string nice passages of play together.

‘So you have to get tight, be organised and be hard to break down. It’s massive to always be in games.

‘The longer it stays 0-0 the more we fancy ourselves to be fitter, stronger and to get that goal.’

Clarke feels Pompey may have to guard against an Oxford side hungry for victory after a fiery 3-1 loss at Fratton last season in Karl Robinson’s first game in charge.

He added: ‘When the final whistle went last season it looked a comfortable win.

‘But there were points in the game where it was anything but.

‘They will be looking to get one back on us. But we’re looking to push on and not let Oxford get in our way.’