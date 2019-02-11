Portsmouth defender makes debut for England under-17s

Pompey youngster Haji Mnoga made his international debut for England at the weekend.

The defender played for the under-17s in their goalless draw against Hungry in Spain.

His appearance on Sunday is the latest step up in his progress after the 16-year-old was named in the bench for the recent 3-2 win over France.

Mnoga’s international breakthrough comes after making his Blues first-team debut this season. 

The former Trafalgar School pupil has featured three times for Kenny Jackett’s side during their run to the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals.

The 16-year-old made his senior bow in the 1-0 win at Crawley in October, before playing against Tottenham under-21s and Peterborough.

Pompey travel to Bury on February 26 for the right to face either Sunderland or Bristol Rovers in the final at Wembley. 

 