It’s the debate that rages among Pompey fans: Just how much is Matt Clarke worth?

The centre-back is regarded as the Blues’ prized asset and has been linked with a number of suitors reportedly in the past.

From Premier League outfits Brighton and Watford to Championship side Bristol Rovers and Stoke, Clarke will no doubt have his share of admirers up and down the country.

The 22-year-old’s Fratton Park deal expires at the end of 2020.

If Pompey fail to clinch promotion from League One this season, there are fears the former Ipswich talent will leave the south coast to move up the Football League ladder.

Clarke was linked with a switch to Stoke during January – according to reports, the Blues were holding out for £5m.

But the Mail Online’s Secret Scout disagrees.

After running the rule over Clarke, the scout values him at £3m.

In truth, the article has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

In the story, it calls the Barham-born talent Pompey’s captain.

As fans know, Brett Pitman, Gareth Evans and Tom Naylor are all in front when it comes to armband duties.

And it also tell us which game the scout must have watched Clarke.

The defender was skipper for the 3-3 draw with Southend almost two weeks ago.

Given the high standards he’s set during his Pompey career, Clarke’s performance at Roots Hall was probably one of his worst.

He lost Simon Cox too easy for the Shrimpers striker’s first goal, while there were times when he was uncharacteristically profligate in possession.

So make of it what you will but, personally, £3m looks below what Clarke is worth.