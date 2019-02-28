Christian Burgess is upbeat about his injury return.

The Pompey defender has confirmed the state of his ankle is ‘better than expected’ after being forced off against Bury.

Burgess limped off with two minutes remaining of the 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Gigg Lane.

But the 27-year-old confirmed in a Twitter exchange with sports commentator and Blues fan, Ian Darke, the problem is not as bad as feared.

It remains to be seen, however, if Burgess will be able to take his place in the starting XI against Bradford on Saturday.

His absence would force a reshuffle with Anton Walkes, midfielder Tom Naylor and striker Oli Hawkins options to go into the heart of the back four at Fratton Park.