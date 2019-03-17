Have your say

Jack Whatmough remains in high spirits as he continues his rehabilitation.

Kenny Jackett revealed the centre-back has continued to turn up for training every day following his successful knee operation.

Whatmough suffered a season-ending injury in the 1-1 draw against Doncaster on February 2.

The Gosport defender underwent microfracture surgery – used to repair damaged articular cartilage – and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

It’s a long road back to full fitness for Whatmough , but a process he’s used to having had two previous serious knee problems.

Jackett admits there isn’t a great deal the academy graduate can currently do, as he waits for swelling to go down.

But the Blues boss heaped praise on the attitude Whatmough has shown.

‘He’s alright and is coming in every day,’ said Jackett.

‘There is a long road ahead of him and it’s one he is used to.

‘He’s been coming in every day and he looks well.

‘There’s not a lot that he can do at the moment.

‘He’s got to let it all settle down and do everything he can and get the swelling out of the knee.

‘There is a lot of swelling on that knee and there’s a lot to do.

‘Being in every day and what physical work he can do he has to do.

‘He’s very durable in that way, Jack, and has a lot of character. it won’t knock him.’