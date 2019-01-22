Have your say

POMPEY have been challenged to put their blip in form to bed against Peterborough.

And Lee Brown has called on the Blues to deliver victory against the Posh in the Checkatrade Trophy to stop their losing run setting in any deeper.

Pompey's Lee Brown. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep.

Kenny Jackett’s men begin a run of two games away from League One action with a place in the semi-finals of the competition at stake.

It means Pompey are now two wins away from a Wembley date in the much-maligned Trophy, as Steve Evans’ men come to Fratton Park.

It’s likely to be a much-changed team for the game, as has been the approach from Jackett in his side’s outings so far.

But the game now also offers the chance for Pompey to nip their run of two defeats on the bounce in the bud.

Brown feels it’s a frustration a league game is not arriving quickly after the disappointing loss at Oxford on Saturday.

But Pompey’s consistency has been a hallmark of their success this term, with the side bouncing back from previous setbacks.

Brown reckons that’s why there’s a significance to the quarter-final meeting.

He said: ‘It’s a hard one.

‘You want to play a league game really after a defeat.

‘It’s not the case but we have to deal with it or we’ll fall by the wayside.

‘We want to win and that mentality is consistent.

‘We’ve got to play the FA Cup as the FA Cup, as well.

‘The games will take care of themselves.

‘We’ve been fairly consistent through the season.

‘The boys have to look at that.’

The Oxford game marked Brown's return from injury which has kept him sidelined for three weeks.

Brandon Haunstrup or Dion Donohue are options to continue in that role, if the Petebrough clash is deemed a match for the former Bristol Rovers man to have a breather.

Brown stated he felt fit and well off the back of the defeat at the Kassam Stadium.

Now he’s ready to go again when required.

Brown said: 'I feel good.

'I was still going strong at the end of the game, so I felt okay.

'It's pleasing to come through the game in one piece. I'm just looking forward to the next game I'm called on now.'