Portsmouth defender takes responsibility after conceding Gillingham penalty 

Jack Whatmough accepted blame for the late goal shipped at Gillingham.

But the defender felt conceding the spot-kick which let the Gills grab a stoppage-time spot-kick second finish was a consequence of his team chasing a return at Priestfield.

Pompey fell to their first away loss of the season to Steve Lovell’s men, who picked up a 2-0 Boxing Day success.

Kenny Jackett’s men were punished at the end of each half in a game they dominated for long periods.

Whatmough was the man penalised late on as referee Nick Kinseley adjudged he brought down Elliott List, who was through on goal.

The 22-year-old admitted he did catch the Gills attacking talent from behind as he attempted to stop him getting a shot on goal, allowing Callum Reilly to score from 12 yards.

Whatmough said: ‘I went through the back of him. It was a bit silly for me.

‘I didn’t plan to do it, I don’t think anyone does.

‘I thought I might just be able to nick the ball.

‘But he’s been clever and got across me and it’s a penalty.

‘It’s something for me to learn from.’

Despite disappointment over the penalty, Whatmough felt the fact Pompey were desperately chasing a leveller played a big part in the goal.

Bodies were being thrown forward, leaving the academy graduate exposed.

Whatmough felt that was something which needed to be done in search of a return from the game.

Pompey racked up the chances throughout the 90 minutes - failing to score from 20 shots and managing just five efforts on target.

But the defender felt the way Jackett’s men kept knocking the door until the death spoke of the character and belief currently in his side.

Whatmough added: ‘We’re chasing the game and they were doing what they were doing at our place by sitting in and making it hard for us to break them down.

‘They’ve dealt with us well and caught us on the break,

‘It’s what we’ve done to teams many times this season.

‘We never gave up and we kept going for goals.

‘That’s what you have to do.’