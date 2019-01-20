Have your say

Lee Brown dismissed talk of a crisis after Pompey fell again at Oxford.

The Blues slipped to a weak 2-0 defeat at the Kassam Stadium as they suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Kenny Jackett’s side were second best against a U’s side who were winless in five in League One.

The result means their lead has now been cut to a single point over Luton.

The Hatters can knock Pompey off top spot next weekend, as QPR come to Fratton Park in the FA Cup.

That will up the ante ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road next week in what is becoming a massive promotion showdown.

Brown played down the mounting tension, however, and believes there’s the experience in his team’s dressing room to bounce back from the recent disappointments.

He said: ‘It’s not a crisis, although it might feel like it.

‘It’s similar to my old club. You lose a game and you get down in the dumps.

‘There’s a few younger players who probably haven’t had to deal with it in their careers.

‘It’s down to the senior lads to say it’s not a crisis.

‘I know where I’d rather be.

‘I’d rather have lost and still be top than won and be down the bottom. So let’s put it in perspective.

‘We’ve given ourselves a great platform this season, so let’s go again.’

Brown knows the key for Pompey is to ensure the losing run doesn’t descend into a deeper malaise.

That’s the focus ahead of back-to-back knockout games with Peterbrough arriving in the Checkatrade Trophy tomorrow, before QPR visit.

Keeping heads level is what Brown is going to be focussing on.

Brown added: ‘I don’t think we can get too low.

‘It’s got to be a consistent basis.

‘As you get older you get better at it.

‘When you’re younger it’s hard to go up and down like a yo-yo. You have to stay consistent. That’s what we’ll do.

‘There’s no way people’s confidence should be low after a couple of defeats.

‘I know it’s hard in the moment and that’s where people are now.

‘But it’s how long those dips are and how quickly you can get out of them.

‘Is this a dip losing two on the spin? Potentially because we haven’t had that this season.

‘But if it ends up being two back-to-back all season I’d take that.

‘We’ve got too many good characters in the changing room to roll over.

‘It’s not a crisis, though, so we go again.’