Have your say

Jack Whatmough is expected to be sidelined for a year as he prepares to undergo surgery.

The defender has confirmed he gearing up for the challenge of a 12-month recovery from his latest knee injury.

Whatmough is set to go under the knife in London on Saturday after suffering the injury against Doncaster at the start of the month at Fratton Park.

A microfracture operation is scheduled to take place in Marylebone to repair damaged articular cartilage in his left knee.

It’s the third serious knee injury of the Gosport lad’s career, after previous setbacks in 2015 and 2017.

Whatmough had made it clear he intends to fight back and win his latest battle, however, and is in upbeat mood about what lies ahead.

He said: ‘I’ve spoken to a lot of different people and this surgery is the right option.

‘I’ve had a lot of advice from people in the game and this is the best path to take.

‘It’s going to be 12 months out, but I’ve got the right people around me.

‘I never do it the easy way!’