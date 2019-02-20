Have your say

Kenny Jackett and his Pompey players have been given an emphatic vote of confidence.

Director Eric Eisner has pledged his support behind the Blues boss and his troops after the recent run of poor results.

Pompey’s League One promotion ambitions have taken a serious hit since their New Year’s Day victory over AFC Wimbledon.

After topping the table for the best part of four months, Jackett’s side are winless in their past seven league games.

They’ve picked up just four points from a possible 21 and have surrendered their place inside the top two.

The Blues’ 1-1 draw with struggling Bristol Rovers on Tuesday also saw them leapfrogged by Sunderland into third.

Angst that Pompey will not reach the Championship this season has grown among the Fratton faithful.

Eisner admits the Blues’ recent results have ‘stung us all.’

But the Pompey director insists rebuilding the club since Tornante’s August 2017 takeover is a slow process.

And he is certain Jackett can deliver the goods.

Eisner wrote on Twitter: ‘While the results over the last few games sting us all.

‘I still believe in our manager, our management, our lads, our fans.

‘Yes I trust the process, yes we are building this club back to its glory brick by brick. And we will roll on as a TEAM because that’s what Pompey does!’

Pompey are back in action when they host second-placed Barnsley in a crunch promotion clash on Saturday.

