Jamal Lowe has been dropped from Pompey’s side facing Barnsley this afternoon.

The Blues’ 11-goal top scorer had previously started all 33 League One games this season.

However, he is among three changes to the side which drew 1-1 against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Gareth Evans and Oli Hawkins have also made way and join Lowe on the bench, with Kenny Jackett appearing to name a 4-3-3 system for the battle with their promotion rivals.

That means Viv Solomon-Otabor, Bryn Morris and Omar Bogle recalled to the starting XI as Pompey’s boss rings the changes.

Once again there is no place in the 18-man squad for Brett Pitman, with Tom Naylor captaining the side.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Close, Morris, Solomon-Otabor, Bogle, Curtis.

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Hawkins, Donohue, Evans, Lowe, Vaughan.