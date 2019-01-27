Pompey could be handed a double fitness boost for Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash at Luton Town.

The Blues may have Nathan Thompson and Oli Hawkins available for the vital League One promotion encounter.

Nathan Thompson could return at Luton after picking up a calf injury on Boxing Day against Gillingham. Picture: Joe Pepler

But Kenny Jackett has insisted the pair won’t be rushed back for the Kenilworth Road fixture.

Right-back Thompson has missed Pompey’s past eight matches after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat to Gillingham on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, striker Hawkins has been on the treatment table with a calf problem and been absent for the Blues’ past six games.

The duo are both nearing their return to the first-team fray and should be fit for Doncaster’s visit to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Oli Hawkins. Picture: Joe Pepler

There is a possibility they could be involved against Luton, however.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with QPR, boss Jackett said: ‘Hawkins and Thompson are close.

‘Whether that’s Tuesday or Saturday, we don’t want to rush them back but they are on the cusp of being ready.’

Keeper Luke McGee is still ruled out of action with a wrist complaint.