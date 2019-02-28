Have your say

Kenny Jackett has confirmed both Christian Burgess and Omar Bogle will miss Pompey’s League One game against Bradford.

But the Blues boss confirmed that Burgess' injury is not as bad as first feared – something the player himself revealed on Twitter.

Omar Bogle

The centre-back was substituted two minutes from time in the 3-0 win over Bury in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

He was taken off after picking up an ankle injury – yet Jackett expects the defender to be back for the game against Charlton on March 9.

That’s also a game earmarked for on-loan Cardiff striker Bogle, who is currently out with a hamstring problem.

He was withdrawn six minutes before time in last weekend’s goalless draw against Barnsley.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bradford, Jackett said: ‘Christian Burgess is not as bad as first feared.

‘When I saw him come off against Bury I thought he might be out for a couple of weeks.

‘But it’s only a contact injury and it will be a matter of days.

‘He won’t make this Saturday, but next week is a realistic time for him to come back.

‘He’ll definitely miss this game and hopefully he’ll be okay for this week.’

The Blues boss added: ‘Omar’s not bad – probably still a week or two away.

‘He’ll not make this weekend.

‘It’s a tight hamstring and we estimated when he did that it would be two weeks.’