Portsmouth eye switch for Barnsley and ex-Southampton winger Lloyd Isgrove

Have your say

Pompey are eyeing a move for Barnsley’s Lloyd Isgrove.

The former Southampton winger has been out of favour at Oakwell for much of the season.

Yet Kenny Jackett has identified the 26-year-old as a player to bolster his attacking options.

Ironically, Isgrove’s most recent Barnsley appearance arrived as a substitute against Pompey.

He appeared for the final 27 minutes in the December 1-1 draw – and hasn’t made a Tykes squad since.

Isgrove has featured six times this season, of which two have arrived in League One, both from the bench.

However, last term he started 10 Championship matches, tallying 16 in the league overall.

A number of League One clubs have shown interest during this January transfer window, with Pompey leading the chase ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm deadline.

Hailing from Yeovil, the Welsh international emerged through Southampton’s Academy set-up and made eight first-team outings.

His sole league appearance arrived in the Premier League, featuring as an eight-minute substitute at Liverpool in August 2014.

Isgrove has also represented Peterborough and Sheffield Wednesday during loan spells, while totalled 59 games and two goals for Barnsley.