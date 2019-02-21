Have your say

Pompey FA Cup hero Lassana Diarra has announced his retirement.

The former French international this afternoon cancelled his Paris Saint-Germain contract by mutual consent – before officially hanging up his boots.

Aged 33, he had spent a year with the French giants, yet featured only four times in the current campaign, most recently October.

Earlier in his career, Diarra had been one of the stars of Pompey’s 2008 FA Cup final triumph over Cardiff.

Harry Redknapp recruited the talented central midfielder from Arsenal in January 2008 – and the Frenchman went on to establish himself as a firm fans’ favourite.

He made 32 appearances, scoring three times, before sold to Read Madrid in January 2009 for a fee around £19m.

Diarra would later appear for Anzhi Makhachkala, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille and Al Jazira.

He also represented France 34 times.