Twitter was an angry place for Pompey fans in the wake of the 3-3 draw with Southend after leading 3-0. Here’s a selection of those views.

We’re a fickle bunch us pompey fans, doesn’t take much for us to ask for all to be sacked. Anyway I’m off for a pint.

@darrenbox

Yes he got it wrong today, and maybe for the past few games, but I think calling for KJ’s head is a little OTT. The team showed positive signs going forward at times. Fix the defensive errors and we’re good. Still plenty of time for things to change, as we all know! #pompey

@djliamh

Taking a break from all the negativity, can we just take a moment to appreciate Ben Closes goal today. What a finish! #Pompey

@Reecej95

He has faith in his players. He knows playing 4-2-3-1 got us to the top of league and hard to beat particularly away from home. He took this into account and trusted his players in the second half to see it through. Perhaps credit where it's due to Southend is more apt? #Pompey

@wayneharrispfc

The most frustrating thing about Pompey right now? When we play football, we look really decent. That first 30 minutes shows we have the players and ability in the team, but they can’t seem to do it for 90 mins...

@RobaFett83

In all fairness, for their first goal today if that was burgess there would have been uproar from #Pompey fans.

@Jake_Lauder

We were doing fine playing 4-4-2. When it changed to 4-2-3-1 we just went to pieces and Southend walked all over us. Wrong tactics again

@LinW_Pompey

Threw away two points today, a shame after a great start. Sheff Utd lost a 3 goal lead in the last 20 minutes last week and have won two in a row since. It can be done. All I’m reading on here is doom and gloom! #pompey

@Lawro77

The League One form guide shows how bad the past five weeks have been for Pompey and how good for Luton and Barnsley - yet for some reason I can't explain I still think we will make the top two

@SteveBone1

Pathetic 2nd half performance. I'm still very angry. Basic stuff not adhered to. Spineless. Leaderless. Directionless.

@PropPersonnel