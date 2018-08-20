Portsmouth fans can watch Bristol Rovers game on iFollow

Pompey fans unable to make the trip to Bristol Rovers tomorrow night have been handed a boost.

That’s after the EFL revealed that IFollow will now broadcast midweek fixtures to supporters based in the UK and Ireland so that no fan will miss a minute of the action.

That will be music to the ears of those fans unable to get time off work to hit the road with their team in the middle of the week, or those who simply live too far away.

In addition, upgrades have also been made to the service, which now includes commentary and graphics packages.

Games can be purchased for just £10 per fixture.

Pompey travel to Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Ground tomorrow night for their first midweek away game of the season (7.45pm kick off).

To purchase the game or any other Blues match, simply visit portsmouthfc.co.uk/ifollow/subscribe/

Overseas supporters will be able to watch this game as part of their season subscription or by purchasing a match pass.