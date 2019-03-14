Portsmouth fans encouraged to make most of rare opportunity to see trophy cabinet

Fans can take advantage of a rare opportunity to see Pompey’s impressive trophy cabinet on Sunday as part of the club’s annual programme and memorabilia fair.

And they will also be able to bring along any items of memorabilia they might have stashed away in cupboards to get an expert analysis of them.

Fans will have the chance to see the 2008 FA Cup Picture: Joe Pepler

Organised by the Pompey History Society, the fair starts at 11am in the Victory Lounge at Fratton Park.

The guided tours of the trophy cabinet will be held on the half hour from 11.15 until 12.45, and the society will ask for a discretionary donation to be shared between the society and the Pompey Academy.

Colin Farmery, who chairs the society, said: ‘Pompey has a proud history and a few claims to fame in terms of the trophies we’ve won.

‘For example, we are one of only a handful of clubs to win back-to-back titles since the war.

‘That’s an honour we share with Wolves who, like Pompey, have also won all four divisions.

‘Fans will be able to see all of these trophies as well as the FA Cup.

‘As a society we are keen to give fans an opportunity to share the club’s heritage.

‘The first division and third division trophy replicas we have were commissioned by the society using money donated by fans, so it’s only right they get a chance to see the silverware.’

The society also has a number of experts in its ranks and they will be on hand to see what memorabilia fans have to show.

There will also be a small exhibition of club artefacts in the lounge its self.

Farmery added: ‘We are particularly hoping fans might bring along items from the Championship years in 1949 and 1950.

‘The society has some big plans for commemorating the 70th anniversary of this event.

‘We are also particularly keen to meet fans who witnessed Pompey winning the league. These are memories we need to capture for posterity.’

Dealers from across the south will also have stalls, selling a range of items.

For more information on the event or on the activities of the society contact history@pompeyfc.co.uk