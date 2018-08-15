Portsmouth fans fear long, hard season after Carabao Cup exit

Have your say

Pompey fans have been left fearing another long, hard season.

Members of the Fratton faithful took to portsmouth.co.uk to voice their concerns after the 2-1 Carabao Cup exit at the hands of AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

While the season is only three games old – with back-to-back wins in League One, supporters have spotted some warning signs that old problems are rearing their head again.

Colin Parker is worried the midfield still lacks creativity, which is why last season’s top scorer appears frustrated.

He would turn to fans’ favourite Danny Rose to deliver that much-needed vision.

Parker said: ‘Brett Pitman may not be quick but he has control and anticipation and knows where the goal is.

‘Any decent forward would be frustrated with our midfield. No pace, no guile, just back or sideways passes because they have no ambition to play inventive football.

‘Pitman received two passes to feet on Tuesday. He pulled the trigger on the first, which led to the corner and the goal.

‘Do we go 10 games before we play Danny Rose who has the control and vision?’

Kevin Manning shares Parker’s fears about Pompey’s midfield.

He added: ‘As with the Luton game we had absolutely no authority in midfield.

‘So it is backs-to-the-wall defending and inevitably mistakes will happen.

‘Our build up is either stilted sideways passing or route one punts down field.

‘The midfield needs strengthening if we are going to be serious contenders this season.’

Andrew Davies was frustrated by the manner of the defeat – with Pompey defensive frailty a recurring problem.

He said: ‘Jackett said last week getting the defence sorted was going to give us a good base. And it was a defensive own goal that finished us off!’

Spencer Calvert felt Pompey lacked quality before Ronan Curtis was introduced late on.

However, Bob Ford was impressed with David Wheeler, who made his first start for the Blues in the cup clash.

And he would start the QPR loanee – alongside Curtis and Jamal Lowe – against Oxford United at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Michael Stephenson fears a long, hard season is in prospect for Pompey on the early evidence.

Commenting on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News, he said: ‘Beaten by a team that lost 4-1 to the Hawks!

‘It was a worse performance than the team presented against Luton which – by good luck and not good football – they won.

‘I think this is going to be another long season of tinkering, struggling and disappointment.

‘We have the players but I reckon it needs someone to gel them into a team with confidence and self-belief.’

Barrie Jenkins was not quite so quick to write the season off but echoed Stephenson’s concerns.

He said: ‘I thought this might have been a slightly different season with the feelgood factor running through the club.

‘I know it’s only the third game but sadly the same problems are there. Again, not impressed one bit.’