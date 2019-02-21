Have your say

Pompey fans are preparing to pay tribute to Mick Kennedy against Barnsley.

And there's to be a minute's applause for the Blues hero before Saturday's game at Fratton Park.

That's after seeking assurances from Kennedy's family over how they'd like fans to pay their respects.

Supporters are determined to make it a fitting occasion to honour Kennedy's memory, following his death at the age of 57 on February 9.

That has seen fan-led plans for the promotion winner's name to be sung in the 57th minute.

Supporters are also bringing flags and banners to the game to make the occasion.