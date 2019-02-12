Have your say

The Fratton faithful have been rallying to help with the costs of Mick Kennedy’s funeral.

Pompey are mourning the death of the hall-of-famer, at the age of 57.

Kennedy made 144 appearances for the Blues after arriving from Middlesbrough in 1984.

The Republic of Ireland international was one of Alan Ball’s first signings for £100,000.

And he became a key figure in the team which twice just missed out on promotion to Division One.

The Salford-born man developed a formidable reputation as one of the game's toughest tacklers in the team Ball christened his 'Gremlins'.

But Kennedy also possessed under-rated passing ability, as was seen when he formed an impressive midfield partnership with Kevin Dillon in the side which gained promotion in 1987.

It was a shock when the fans' favourite was sold to Bradford City in the January of the following campaign for £250,000.

To show their respect for the former skipper, supporters have been donating to contribute to Kennedy’s funeral costs.

Carl Miller has set up a GoFundMe page with a target of £3,000 set.

That figure is well on its way to being met, with more than £2,700 already raised within two days.

Kennedy’s funeral will take place at St. Michael's Church, Connolly (Eircode V95 NX56) on Thursday, February 14, at 11am.

His remains will be taken to St Michael’s on Wednesday evening (5pm), with funeral prayers at 7pm.

His funeral will be followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

All are welcome to pay their respects.

To help with the funeral costs, visit gofundme.com/f/help-with-costs-towards-mick-kennedy039s-funeral.

Fans can also leave their condolences by visiting rip.ie/cb.php?dn=379446.