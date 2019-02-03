Portsmouth fans should be embarrassed by Burgess flack

Pompey fans have been having their say on the 1-1 draw with Doncaster and the game’s talking points. Here’s a selection of those views.

On Christian Burgess. Anyone who has played football knows that CB is easily the hardest position to be dropped into as a sub midgame, with little match fitness. The big man made a mistake but some of the fan reaction has been nothing short of embarrassing.

Christian Burgess has been in the spotlight. Picture: Joe Pepler

Burgess has lacked game time and therefore match fitness. The error was as a collective along the back four and keeper, it isn’t right to pinpoint any player. If we want to be successful, back every player at this club fully - we’re Pompey after all #Pompey

So, that's it then! A wonderful four-and-a-half years working at the heart of the @officialpompey media team is over. A big thank you to #Pompey for some great memories, and friendships made that will last a lifetime - It's been a true honour working for a truly special club

Can't understand #Pompey fans! I know it's frustrating after the run we've been on! Not many if any teams ever lead the league from pillar to post! Check your heads & think back before the season started we expected playoffs! If we get better great if not we're finish about right

Need to get behind El Cristiano Burge if Whatmough is injured. Can be a good CB for us if he is backed by the fans #pompey

Don't forget Hawkins can play at CB for #pompey. I have seen him and he looked solid. We have two new strikers who looked good and will get better with match time.

Teams have worked us out,can't continue to play direct against every team we play!All the big teams around us have caught up or gone ahead and got better GD! Time for a change of formation and style of play imo,we've got the type of players to do it, nothing to lose now! #Pompey

Think Burgess simply mis judged or lost flight of ball in the sun. Yes, a mistake,but McGiv prob could have done better too. Everyone makes mistakes, and both McGiv and Burgess, have been great for us. What they need is support,

It’s easy playing the game from the back of the stand or from the comfort of your own sofa! I bet if these “fans” that gave players abuse stepped on the pitch they couldn’t control a beach ball! #Pompey

Yes been awful month and 1pt out 12 is not good at all but Pompey never do anything easy.

