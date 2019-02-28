I know people have their point of views about the Checkatrade Trophy.

But now we’ve made it to the final and are on our way to Wembley, I really don’t believe anyone should be made to feel guilty about going.

I firmly believe people should be allowed to do what they want, and that’s whether they’ve ever watched a game in the competition before or not.

On the other hand, if people are taking the position they don’t feel they can support the team at the home of football that’s also definitely up to them.

As a player, I can certainly tell you that you want to play at Wembley and you want to play in the final of competitions.

To be honest, I can’t see a lot of difference between that and supporting your club whatever competition they are in.

People have their own points of view, and that’s certainly fine.

On the topic of B teams being allowed in the competition and the threat of them being allowed to compete in the Football League, I don’t see it now.

I really don’t think there’s a basis for those grievances existing anymore.

Just as those who who want to support the team at Wembley shouldn’t take flak, though, I certainly don’t feel those sticking to their principles should face any condemnation either.

I will working on March 31 when the final comes around.

But I would really have loved my grandchildren to be just a little bit older and be able to take them along to the game.

I couldn’t think of anything better than to be able to take them along for a day out at Wembley.

The place gives me goosebumps every time I go there, when I go along for hearings.

I just think it’s a fantastic opportunity, whatever you think of the competition itself.

We’ve got there through merit - fair play to the players for that. Now let’s go and have a good day.

A lot has gone on at this club over the past few years. Not everyone will like it, but there’s a chance to share the occasion.

The supporters saved this club – now they can go and enjoy themselves at Wembley.