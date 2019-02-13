Portsmouth fans smash target to assist with Mick Kennedy’s funeral costs 

Have your say

Pompey fans have smashed the target set to assist with the costs of Mick Kennedy’s funeral.

The Blues are mourning the death of the hall-of-famer, at the age of 57.

Kennedy made 144 appearances for the Blues after arriving from Middlesbrough for £100,000. in 1984.

The Republic of Ireland international developed a formidable reputation as one of the game's toughest tacklers in the team Ball christened his 'Gremlins'.

But Kennedy also possessed under-rated passing ability, as was seen when he formed an impressive midfield partnership with Kevin Dillon in the side which gained promotion in 1987.

It was a shock when the fans' favourite was sold to Bradford City in the January of the following campaign for £250,000.

Mick Kennedy, centre, celebrates with Kevin Ball, left, and Mick Quinn

To show their respect for the ex-captain, supporters have been donating to contribute with his funeral costs.

Carl Miller has set up a GoFundMe page and had originally aimed to raise £3,000.

That sum has been emphatically surpassed, with hundreds of fans selflessly digging into their pockets.

So far, more than £4,400 has been raised and that figure will likely continue to grow.

Kennedy’s funeral takes place at St. Michael's Church, Connolly (Eircode V95 NX56) tomorrow at 11am.

His remains will be taken to St Michael’s this evening (5pm), with funeral prayers at 7pm.

Kennedy’s funeral will be followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

To help with the funeral costs, visit gofundme.com/f/help-with-costs-towards-mick-kennedy039s-funeral.

Fans can also leave their condolences by visiting rip.ie/cb.php?dn=379446.





