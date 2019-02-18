Pompey have sold out their home allocation of tickets for Saturday’s visit of Barnsley.

The match, which will play a key role in the Blues’ promotion ambitions, will see the Blues cheered on by another impressive show of force by loyal fans.

Supporters have been quick to snap up tickets for a game that will see, at present, second v third in the League One table go head-to-head.

The second-placed Tykes currently sit five points clear of Kenny Jackett’s side, who moved back up to third following their 1-1 draw at Southend,

The Blues face Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park tomorrow night looking to end a run of six league matches without a win.

Barnsley, who are at home to Burton on Tuesday, have won six of their past seven League One games and are unbeaten in 12 in the league.

Pompey’s biggest gate of the season to date is the 19,402 who witnessed their 3-1 win over Sunderland on December 22.