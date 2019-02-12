Pompey fans have been told to trust Kenny Jackett’s methods as the Blues continue to plot a course to the Championship.

That’s the verdict of former Liverpool and England defender Stephen Warnock, who appeared as a pundit on Quest’s EFL highlights show on Saturday night.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett

The same day third-placed Pompey secured a 1-1 draw with Plymouth at Home Park to remain firmly in the promotion picture.

But with both Luton and Barnsley – the teams directly above them in the table – beating Gillingham and Wycombe respectively – the gap between them and the top two was widened.

The home Park draw also means Blues’ winless run in League One has been extended to five games, with their last victory coming against Wimbledon on New Year’s Day.

Back then Pompey were five points clear at the top of the division, leading to frustration among the Fratton Faithful as they now attempt to keep pace.

But Warnock believes the fans need to keep the faith.

‘They’ve lost big players,’ he said.

‘Ben Thompson’s gone back to Millwall – losing him is integral to them.

‘The fans are saying there needs to be a Plan B - Kenny Jackett needs to learn to win a different way.

‘But he’s got a lot of experience and the fans have to trust him and understand he’s been through this process and can do it again.’

